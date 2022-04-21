Fitch Downgrades Outlook For London Insurance Market

By Martin Croucher (April 21, 2022, 1:53 PM BST) -- The rising cost of claims resulting from Russia's war against Ukraine and natural catastrophes threaten to put the brakes on a period of rapid growth for the London insurance market, a ratings agency has warned. Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday that it would revise down its outlook for the London market and the global reinsurance sector from "improving" to "neutral" because of pressures from the global geopolitical situation and the climate emergency. The London market is a separate part of the U.K. insurance sector, which provides cover primarily to major national and global corporations. "The Russia-Ukraine war has exacerbated some of...

