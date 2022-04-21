Audit Watchdog Fines Deloitte £1.45M Over Botched Audit

By Ronan Barnard (April 21, 2022, 1:02 PM BST) -- Britain's auditing watchdog said Thursday that it has fined Deloitte PLC and an audit partner a total of almost £1.5 million over the accountancy company's audits of outsourcing group Mitie Group PLC's financial statements for the 2016 fiscal year. The Financial Reporting Council has fined Deloitte and a partner and declared that the audit report into Mitie did not satisfy requirements. (iStock.com/BalkansCat) The Financial Reporting Council fined Deloitte £1.45 million ($1.89 million) alongside a requirement that it reports to the regulator on the effects of any remedial actions the company has taken on goodwill audits since 2016. The audit partner, John...

