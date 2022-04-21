FCA Steps In To Halt British Steel Adviser's Asset Disposal

By Martin Croucher (April 21, 2022, 1:23 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said Thursday it has stepped in to prevent a financial adviser connected with the British Steel Pension Scheme scandal from disposing of assets, before a £71.2 million ($92.9 million) redress program for former steelworkers is introduced. David Stock & Co Ltd. will not be able to sell off parts of its business without the regulator's permission, the FCA said. The watchdog plans to introduce a program for former members of the British Steel Pension Scheme. It wants to get them compensation from the financial advisers that guided them into transferring their savings out of the gold-plated retirement...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS