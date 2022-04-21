Simply Better Brands To Acquire Jones Soda Co. For $99M

By Sarah Jarvis (April 21, 2022, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Canadian consumer products company Simply Better Brands Corp. announced Thursday that it plans to acquire for nearly $99 million all the issued and outstanding common shares of craft soda company Jones Soda Co., which recently launched cannabis-based food and beverage products. Simply Better said it will purchase the shares of Seattle-based Jones at a deemed value of $0.75 per share payable in Simply Better common shares based on a price per Simply Better share equal to $3.65. The deal, which has a total value of $98.9 million, is subject to shareholder approval and the companies inking a definitive agreement by June 30,...

