Clifford Chance Pledges $1M To Ukrainian Refugee Aid

By Emily Lever (April 21, 2022, 2:20 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance LLP has promised to give $1 million over the next year to humanitarian relief for refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine, the firm told Law360 Pulse Thursday. The firm launched a donation matching program to benefit the U.N. Refugee Agency and organizations on the ground in Eastern European countries neighboring Ukraine, such as Homo Faber, an organization in Lublin, Poland, that provides food and housing to refugees, the Romanian branch of Save the Children, and the Czech organization People in Need. The firm is also putting together a task force to strategize monetary, pro bono and other support for Ukrainian refugees in...

