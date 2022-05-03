​​​​​​​Bond Schoeneck To Combine With Long Island Firm

By Anna Sanders (May 3, 2022, 10:02 AM EDT) -- Bond Schoeneck & King PLLC plans to combine with Long Island's Lazer Aptheker Rosella & Yedid PC this spring in a move that will expand the footprint of the New York Mid-Law firm to 15 offices across five states, leaders said. The combination is expected to grow Bond Schoeneck's headcount to 274 attorneys and strengthen the regional Syracuse firm's trusts and estates, corporate and real estate offerings, establishing a full-service practice on Long Island with 40 lawyers, according to an announcement. "Between the two of us, we create a platform on Long Island, and hopefully beyond Long Island into the city...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS