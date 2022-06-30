High Court Pares Down EPA's Clean Air Act Power

By Keith Goldberg (June 30, 2022, 10:06 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday restricted the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants, finding that the Obama administration exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act when it allowed states to issue regulations aimed at increasing the use of cleaner sources of electricity generation. The Supreme Court pared down the EPA's power to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images) The justices, in a 6-3 opinion along partisan lines, reversed a D.C. Circuit ruling striking down the Trump administration's Affordable Clean Energy rule, which repealed the Obama-era Clean...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS