Fed. Circ. Tightens Rules For Appearing Remotely

By Adam Lidgett (April 21, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has imposed more stringent rules on attorneys who want to appear at oral arguments remotely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, requiring attorneys to have a legitimate medical reason not to come in person. The revised rules were released Thursday, with the Washington, D.C.-based appellate court discarding a policy where anyone who wanted to appear by video for any reason could just check a box on a form. The Federal Circuit replaced that old policy with a new one requiring attorneys, under penalty of perjury, to "show good cause related to a COVID-19 associated medical risk" to the attorney...

