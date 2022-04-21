Binance Adds Ex-FCA, FINRA Officials To Compliance Team

By Elise Hansen (April 21, 2022, 4:38 PM EDT) -- Global cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Thursday it has brought on former regulators from the U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority and the U.S.' Financial Industry Regulatory Authority as it looks to bolster its compliance program. Binance, the world's largest digital-asset exchange in terms of daily trading volume, said the new hires will focus on compliance and security. Steven McWhirter, a nine-year veteran of the FCA, will serve as director of regulatory policy, while Seth Levy, whose past work includes a stint at FINRA, will act as head of market surveillance, the announcement said. "In a dynamic and developing regulatory crypto and blockchain environment,...

