8th Circ. Revives $6.9M Fight Against Petters Ponzi Investor

By Dorothy Atkins (April 21, 2022, 9:24 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit has partially revived one of multiple suits seeking to recover payments made to early investors in convicted ex-CEO Thomas Petters' $3.7 billion Ponzi scheme, finding on Thursday that the trial court erred in handing an early investor a summary-judgment win in a dispute over a $6.9 million transfer. In a 14-page opinion written by U.S. Circuit Judge Bobby E. Shepherd, a unanimous three-judge panel partially reversed a trial judge's finding that early investor Safe Harbor Managed Account 101 Ltd. is shielded under a bankruptcy code provision from the trustee's efforts to recoup $6.9 million. The panel said the...

