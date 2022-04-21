House Dems Call For Closer Look At Climate Impact Of Crypto

By Morgan Conley (April 21, 2022, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A group of House Democrats called on the Biden administration to do more to combat the environmental implications of cryptocurrency mining, pushing for a targeted review of whether facilities that validate certain cryptocurrencies are violating federal environmental laws. In a letter to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael S. Regan on Wednesday, a group of 23 representatives, led by Rep. Jared Huffman, D-Calif., called on the EPA to evaluate whether cryptocurrency facilities that use the "proof-of-work" mechanism to validate transactions are complying with the Clean Air Act and the Clean Water Act. "We have serious concerns regarding reports that cryptocurrency facilities...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS