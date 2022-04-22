Fla. Commissioner Sues DOJ Over Pot Patients' Gun Rights

By Katryna Perera (April 22, 2022, 2:43 PM EDT) -- The commissioner of the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and three Florida residents have sued the U.S. Department of Justice, saying a federal rule barring medical marijuana patients from possessing firearms is unconstitutional. The complaint, filed Wednesday in Florida federal court, names as defendants U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and Marvin Richardson, the acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. FDACS Commissioner Nicole Fried says the federal government's "irrational, inconsistent, and incoherent federal marijuana policy" undermines Florida's medical marijuana and firearms laws and prevents her from ensuring Floridians' related state rights. According to the complaint,...

