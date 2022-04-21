Financial Cos. Not Ready For SEC's Climate Plan, Report Says

By Katryna Perera (April 21, 2022, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Management consulting firm Bain & Company has said American companies are not ready for the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed climate risk disclosure rules. According to a report released by Bain & Co. on Thursday, more than half of finance executives have said they are not ready to measure environmental, social and governance outcomes and report metrics, two-thirds have said they have no plan or are just beginning to form a plan to comply with the SEC's proposed rules, and only 7% of companies worldwide said they were on track to achieve their ESG objectives. The report states that the...

