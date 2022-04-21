Pa. Cannabis Patient Says Senior Home Illegally Withdrew Job

By Jonathan Capriel (April 21, 2022, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A nonprofit assisted living organization unlawfully withdrew an offer of employment to a woman because she legally uses medical marijuana, violating the Americans with Disabilities Act and state discrimination law, according to a lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court. Michelle Ustaszeski-Hutchinson says in her complaint filed Wednesday that Phoebe Ministries was all set to hire her as a resident care assistant at its 39-acre senior facility in Richlandtown, about 50 miles outside of Philadelphia. But a month later, it rescinded the offer "based in whole or part, on the information collected during the pre-employment screening process," according to an email she received....

