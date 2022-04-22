As Cyber Risks Surge, Remember Attorneys' Ethical Duties

By Alvin Mathews (April 22, 2022, 2:59 PM EDT) -- The landscape of the legal profession has changed greatly over the last few years. With the global pandemic ever so slowly waning, lawyers and their staffs continue to work remotely, and recent news reports highlight the increased threat of Russian cyberattacks. This confluence of events should serve as a stark reminder of a lawyer's professional obligations to guard against unauthorized disclosure and access to client information[1] and to protect client interests in the event of an electronic data breach or cyberattack.[2] The Obligation to Guard Against Cyberattacks Because we regularly serve as keepers of sensitive client information, law firms are logical...

