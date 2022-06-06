Fed. Circ. Doubts Argument That AI Can Be An Inventor

By Britain Eakin (June 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel pushed back Monday on arguments from an artificial intelligence researcher that his AI machine, dubbed DABUS, was entitled to two patents for inventions it created, while the judges also explored whether human beings can take credit for inventions made by AI. A three-judge panel was considering Stephen Thaler's appeal of a Virginia federal judge's ruling that artificial intelligence cannot be listed as an inventor on a patent application. Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in September that the 1977 Patent Act refers to an inventor as an "individual," which the...

