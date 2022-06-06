Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Doubts Argument That AI Can Be An Inventor

By Britain Eakin (June 6, 2022, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel pushed back Monday on arguments from an artificial intelligence researcher that his AI machine, dubbed DABUS, was entitled to two patents for inventions it created, while the judges also explored whether human beings can take credit for inventions made by AI.

A three-judge panel was considering Stephen Thaler's appeal of a Virginia federal judge's ruling that artificial intelligence cannot be listed as an inventor on a patent application. Judge Leonie Brinkema of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia ruled in September that the 1977 Patent Act refers to an inventor as an "individual," which the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!