Crypto Miner Raises $505M For Climate-Friendly Computing

By Elise Hansen (April 21, 2022, 8:23 PM EDT) -- Crusoe Energy, which focuses on sustainably powering data centers and cryptocurrency mining operations, said Thursday it has secured $505 million in debt and equity from outside investors. Denver-headquartered Crusoe Energy Systems Inc. said it nabbed $350 million in a Series C equity financing round and closed credit facilities of up to $155 million. The company says it aims to "align the future of computing with the future of the climate." Crusoe Energy focuses on mitigating natural gas "flaring" — the burning of natural gas associated with oil extraction — by using stranded energy to help power computing, according to its website....

