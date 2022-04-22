Clinics Accused Of HIV Drug Scam Protest Asset Freeze

By Carolina Bolado (April 22, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A set of Florida health care companies accused by drugmaker Gilead of running a fraudulent HIV drug reselling scam told a Florida judge Friday that the asset freeze she authorized was overly punitive and would lead to layoffs, lost contracts, and irreparable harm to the companies. In a hearing held on Zoom, attorneys for the clinics, labs and pharmacies run by Michael Bogdan, Mikhail Vesselov and his son Kirill — whom Gilead termed the "kingpin defendants" — told U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida that the asset freeze she ordered Monday had already left hundreds of...

