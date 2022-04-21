CBP Says Any Pot Possession Still Illegal Under Federal Law

By Sam Reisman (April 21, 2022, 6:39 PM EDT) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection reminded Americans on Thursday that possession of any amount of marijuana is still illegal under federal law. "Though some states have taken measures to decriminalize the possession of personal-use amounts of marijuana, bulk smuggling remains illegal," the agency said in a statement. "Additionally, marijuana possession and distribution of any amount violates federal law." The agency made the admonition in a statement touting the capture at Washington Dulles International Airport of 150 pounds of marijuana bound for the United Kingdom. The agency said it had captured 100 parcels of cannabis over the weekend, all of which were...

