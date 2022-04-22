Del. Trucking Patent Trial Delayed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

By Jasmin Jackson (April 22, 2022, 2:48 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge has postponed a jury trial set for Monday over truck bed-cover patents asserted against an auto parts maker by a trio of Truck Hero Inc. subsidiaries, deferring the start date until as late as November amid rising coronavirus cases. U.S. District Judge Kent A. Jordan said in a letter filed Thursday that the jury trial — which would have covered claims that a Leer Inc. pick-up truck accessory infringes patents held by the Truck Hero units — will be pushed back due to "COVID-related concerns." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week in a...

