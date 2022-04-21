OCC Slams Anchorage Digital Over AML Compliance Program

By Jon Hill (April 21, 2022, 9:44 PM EDT) -- The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said Thursday that it has issued a consent order against Anchorage Digital Bank, the first federally chartered cryptocurrency-focused bank, for alleged deficiencies in its anti-money laundering compliance program. The OCC said in the order that Anchorage, which is based in South Dakota, had failed as of last year to implement a compliance program that "adequately" satisfied all required elements, including customer due diligence controls, suspicious activity monitoring procedures, training protocols and staffing. Anchorage did not admit or deny the OCC's findings in the consent order, which did not impose any fines but comes...

