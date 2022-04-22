FCA Faults Financial Crime Defenses At 'Challenger' Banks

By Najiyya Budaly (April 22, 2022, 10:25 AM BST) -- So-called challenger banks must improve how they assess the risks of financial crime, the Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday after finding a rise in reports of suspicious activity at the tech-savvy lenders last year. The FCA has said that most of the challenger banks that it probed had weaknesses in their assessments of financial crime risks. (iStock.com/vandervelden) Most of the challenger banks that it probed in 2021 had weaknesses in their screening of new customers, the City watchdog said. They failed to ask for information about the income and occupation of potential clients, which created "an incomplete assessment of the purpose...

