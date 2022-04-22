Irish Businesses Battle High Insurance Costs Despite Reforms

By Joel Poultney (April 22, 2022, 5:02 PM BST) -- Four in 10 Irish businesses surveyed have said that insurance premiums are threatening their future, according to new industry findings released on the anniversary of wide-ranging reforms in the sector in Ireland. The Alliance for Insurance Reform, a lobby group, said Thursday that a survey of more than 950 of its members carried out between 5 and 20 April showed mounting concerns that the sweeping reforms introduced in April 2021 were not resulting in lower liability premiums. The lobby group noted that, in fact, its ongoing survey of insurance liability premium renewals shows costs to be up 16% since the new guidelines...

