Fed. Circ. Revives Bed Patent That Ashley Furniture Got Axed

By Jasmin Jackson (April 22, 2022, 6:30 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has reversed a lower court's decision to invalidate a bed frame patent asserted against Ashley Furniture, holding Friday that the adequacy of the invention's description was too hastily determined. The panel's unprecedential opinion overturns a March 2021 ruling by U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson, which found that Ascion LLC — the maker of Reverie sleep systems — did not sufficiently describe a mattress support system patent asserted against Ashley Furniture Industries Inc. Judge Peterson had held the patent was invalid since a skilled artisan would be unable to follow the description of how the bed legs were assembled....

