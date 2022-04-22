Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Sends Apple Audio IP Fight Back To PTAB, Again

By Britain Eakin (April 22, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Friday sent part of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision that went in Apple's favor back to the board for a second time, saying a portion of its analysis to invalidate four claims in an Andrea Electronics Corp. audio enhancement patent was flawed.

A three-judge panel said it agreed with Andrea Electronics that the board on remand gave short shrift to explaining its finding that skilled artisans would have had reason to combine elements of two technical papers called Hirsch and Martin on speech recognition to come up with Andrea Electronics' invention. The decision follows a contentious...

