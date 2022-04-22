Stone Brewing Barred From Using 'Juicy' Advertising For Now

By Hailey Konnath (April 22, 2022, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal court has ordered Stone Brewing to stop using the phrase "keep it juicy" on the packaging for its Hazy IPA, ruling that Stone's use is "astoundingly similar" to fellow craft beer maker Sycamore Brewing's trademarked slogan. A North Carolina federal judge has ordered Stone Brewing to stop using the "keep it juicy" slogan to sell its Hazy IPA, finding that it likely infringes a trademarked slogan owned by craft beer rival Sycamore Brewing. (Court Documents) U.S. District Judge Frank D. Whitney granted Sycamore Brewing LLC's request for a preliminary injunction Thursday, barring Stone Brewing Co. LLC from...

