Expert's Sexual Abuse Conviction Jolts Formula Tariff Case

By Alex Lawson (April 22, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade partially reopened discovery in a case over tariffs on medical infant formula Friday, after the importer bringing the suit replaced an expert witness convicted of sexual abuse. Nutricia North America Inc.'s bid to secure duty-free treatment for its formulas rested in part on the expertise of Columbia University pediatrics professor Joel Lavine, who was convicted of sexually abusing a former patient in December. The government's discovery of the conviction prompted both sides to redo discovery with a replacement witness. "The parties believed this is the best and most efficient course of action to ensure that...

