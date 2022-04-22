Don't Miss It: Jones Day, Kirkland Guide Week's Hot Deals

By McCord Pagan (April 22, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last few days helmed by firms such as Jones Day and Kirkland & Ellis LLP. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. Jones Day-Repped Avient Buys Protective Materials Biz For $1.5B Guided by Jones Day, specialized materials company Avient Corp. said April 20 it's buying Royal DSM's protective materials business for nearly $1.49 billion. In separate statements, Dutch life sciences, nutrition and materials giant Royal DSM and Avient said the deal includes the Dyneema brand. Dyneema is an ultra-lightweight fiber 15...

