Bank Groups Flag 'Concerns' In Fed Account Access Proposal

By Jon Hill (April 22, 2022, 7:57 PM EDT) -- Major banking groups cautioned Friday that they have "significant concerns" about the Federal Reserve's latest proposed policies for giving out so-called master accounts, which have long been open to mainstream banks but are increasingly sought after by fintechs and other more avant-garde firms. In a comment letter, a coalition of leading industry organizations including the Bank Policy Institute and the American Bankers Association urged the Fed's board to tighten up the proposal it released last month that aims to set formal guidelines around how firms' master account applications will be evaluated. That's because the updated proposal, which laid out a three-tiered...

