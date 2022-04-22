IP Hires: Husch Blackwell, Gibson Dunn, Irell & Manella

By Tiffany Hu (April 22, 2022, 12:40 PM EDT) -- Husch Blackwell has brought on an intellectual property attorney who previously served as chief of staff to former U.S. Patent and Trademark Office Director Andrei Iancu, and a retired Federal Circuit judge has joined Irell & Manella LLP's office in Washington, D.C. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Husch Blackwell Brendan McCommas Husch Blackwell has hired Brendan McCommas, a former chief of staff for Iancu, as senior counsel in its intellectual property practice and its technology, manufacturing and transportation practice group in Washington, the firm announced Friday. Most recently, McCommas was of counsel with Cincinnati-based law firm Dinsmore &...

