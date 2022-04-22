Ariz. Gov. Claims Standing To Sue Over Pandemic Clawbacks

By Maria Koklanaris (April 22, 2022, 6:55 PM EDT) -- Arizona's governor has standing to sue the U.S. Treasury Department over the federal agency's warning that it would recoup federal pandemic relief money and the matter is ripe for a suit, his office told a federal court. The office of Republican Gov. Doug Ducey told the U.S. District Court for the District of Arizona on Thursday that it should deny Treasury's bid to dismiss a suit by Arizona that followed the warning. Arizona filed suit after Treasury warned that it would claw back money under the American Rescue Plan Act because Arizona was spending it on impermissible uses, according to Arizona's claim....

