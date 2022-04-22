Blockchain Security Biz CertiK Lands $60M In Funding

By McCord Pagan (April 22, 2022, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Blockchain cybersecurity company CertiK said Friday it raised $60 million in a funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and Tiger Global, which comes about two weeks after the company said it was valued at $2 billion. In a blog post, the company said it's now raised $290 million total from investors, and that it will continue developing products to secure Web3, what some see as the next version of the internet that's supported by decentralized technologies, such as blockchain, rather than centralized servers. "Adoption of Web3 is booming, but concerns around security are holding it back from reaching its...

