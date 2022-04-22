Justices Told Smartwatch Case Is Best For Tackling Alice

By Ryan Davis (April 22, 2022, 9:21 PM EDT) -- As the U.S. Supreme Court awaits the U.S. solicitor general's brief, requested a year ago, on whether the standard for patent eligibility needs clarification, a group of attorneys has told the justices a different case involving smartwatches is a better vehicle for addressing the issue. Attorneys from McDonnell Boehnen Hulbert & Berghoff LLP filed an amicus brief Thursday telling the justices that an appeal filed last month by Interactive Wearables LLC presents an ideal way to resolve the "murky, inconsistent" case law on patent eligibility that has followed the high court's 2014 ruling in Alice v. CLS Bank. The Supreme Court asked...

