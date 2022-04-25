Attorney Seeks Class Cert. In ADA Case Against CLE Co.

By Madison Arnold (April 25, 2022, 4:15 PM EDT) -- An attorney with hearing loss has asked a Florida federal judge to certify a class of deaf and hard-of-hearing lawyers as part of a lawsuit accusing continuing legal education provider LawPracticeCLE LLC of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act for failing to provide captioning for its online courses. Although William Goren, an attorney with severe to profound hearing loss who filed suit against the CLE provider in June, gave no exact estimate on how many deaf and hard-of-hearing attorneys that the class could include, he pointed to data from the U.S. Census Bureau that showed more than 4% of Americans between...

