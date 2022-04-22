Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Analysis

Up Next At High Court: Prayer And School, Asylum Policy

By Jimmy Hoover (April 22, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- In its final oral arguments of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court will balance religious rights of school employees with the separation of church and state, the Biden administration's efforts to end a Trump-era immigration policy and a dispute arising out of the 2020 McGirt decision expanding Indian Country in Oklahoma. Law360 breaks down what to expect.

The court will hear five cases the week of April 25 to close out oral arguments for the October 2021 term and pivot to opinion-writing season. Here, Law360 highlights three cases to watch.

The Case Of The Praying Football Coach

First up this week,...

