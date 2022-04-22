Up Next At High Court: Prayer And School, Asylum Policy

By Jimmy Hoover (April 22, 2022, 6:29 PM EDT) -- In its final oral arguments of the term, the U.S. Supreme Court will balance religious rights of school employees with the separation of church and state, the Biden administration's efforts to end a Trump-era immigration policy and a dispute arising out of the 2020 McGirt decision expanding Indian Country in Oklahoma. Law360 breaks down what to expect. The court will hear five cases the week of April 25 to close out oral arguments for the October 2021 term and pivot to opinion-writing season. Here, Law360 highlights three cases to watch. The Case Of The Praying Football Coach First up this week,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS