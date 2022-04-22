Newly Passed Fla. Congressional Maps Hit With First Lawsuit

By Carolina Bolado (April 22, 2022, 10:00 PM EDT) -- Advocacy groups sued Florida Friday afternoon over the newly approved congressional district maps, claiming they dilute opportunities to elect minorities to Congress and do not comply with the Fair Districts Amendment in the state constitution. The League of Women Voters of Florida, Black Voters Matter Capacity Building Institute, Equal Ground Education Fund, Florida Rising Together and several individual Florida voters sued Gov. Ron DeSantis and a slew of other state officials, saying the new maps dilute Black votes and intentionally favor the Republican Party "at nearly every turn," in violation of the amendment voters passed in 2010. "Gov. DeSantis believes Florida's...

