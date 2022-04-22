Fla. Educators Fight New Law Over 'Boogeyman' CRT

By Lauren Berg (April 22, 2022, 10:01 PM EDT) -- Hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law the "Stop WOKE Act" to regulate classroom instruction of race, a group of educators threw down the gauntlet in Tallahassee federal court Friday, saying the law suppresses free speech in support of conservative politicians' "boogeyman" — so-called critical race theory. DeSantis and Florida education officials have been crafting a series of unconstitutional rules and laws that forbid state teachers and employers from endorsing racial and sexual concepts with which conservative politicians disagree, particularly following the publication of the long-form journalism piece "The 1619 Project," according to the complaint. Conservative politicians then equated...

