Cleary, Orrick Can't Kill Malpractice Suit Over $2B Energy Buy

By Frank G. Runyeon and Rachel Scharf (April 22, 2022, 7:07 PM EDT) -- A New York state judge on Friday rejected a bid by Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP to escape a $310 million malpractice lawsuit over an alleged typo in a deal to buy $2.4 billion worth of wind and solar energy facilities. New York State Supreme Court Justice Joel M. Cohen ruled that TerraForm Power could pursue its claims that its former attorneys failed to warn the renewable energy company of a "doomsday" scenario in which it could be left on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars if its part owner, SunEdison, went...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS