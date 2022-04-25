Pot Co. Says Mich. Town's License Scheme 'Unconstitutional'

By Sam Reisman (April 25, 2022, 6:18 PM EDT) -- A cannabis company hoping to set up shop in a Michigan township alleged in a new federal lawsuit that the licensing scheme employed by the town unlawfully and arbitrarily favors some applicants over others and is asking the court to intervene. Green Stones Inc. and shareholder Jeffrey Yatooma filed their complaint against Birch Run Township in Detroit federal court on Friday, the same day that the township set as the deadline to apply for a municipal marijuana license. The company said certain of the town's criteria, which it says are essential for a winning application, were incomprehensibly vague and immaterial and...

