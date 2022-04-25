UK Rolls Out Group To Set Climate Rules For Financial Firms

By Irene Madongo (April 25, 2022, 3:38 PM BST) -- The government formally launched a task force on Monday to develop a gold standard for British financial services that companies must use as they move toward net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. The task force will be led jointly by John Glen, economic secretary to the Treasury, and Amanda Blanc, chief executive of Aviva. The group, which is backed by a steering group of private and public sector leaders, also aims to develop "rigorous and robust" measures to tackle "greenwashing" — companies inflating their green credentials — HM Treasury said. It will also help financial service firms and businesses listed on the London stock...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS