ING Hires White & Case Regulatory Specialist For UK Boost

By Irene Madongo (April 25, 2022, 5:15 PM BST) -- Dutch lender ING said on Monday that it has hired White & Case LLP partner Julia Smithers Excell as U.K. head of financial markets legal to help to handle post-Brexit regulation rules. Smithers Excell will be part of the bank's legal team in London and will also be responsible for advising on its financial markets business and key internal clients, the company said. Smithers Excell, who started at ING on April 11, is experienced in private practice and in-house, the bank said. At White & Case, she advised clients on British and European Union regulatory matters, covering topics such as Brexit,...

