EU Will Hold Consultation On Regulating Tax Advice In May

By Matt Thompson (April 25, 2022, 6:35 AM EDT) -- The European Union will bring forward a legislative proposal to regulate tax advisers and plans a public consultation on the policy in May, a senior European Commission official told an EU parliamentary hearing Monday, confirming an earlier report. Speaking at a hearing Monday in Brussels, Jasna Voje, a commission policy officer responsible for drafting the proposal, confirmed that the consultation will be launched around May 12 and will run until July 20. The European Commission said it plans to hold a public consultation next month on a proposal to regulate tax advisers. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) Punishing rogue advisers when they have...

