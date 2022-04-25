Md. Backs FERC In Hydro Dam Relicensing Fight

By Clark Mindock (April 25, 2022, 4:33 PM EDT) -- The federal government and the state of Maryland have thrown their weight behind the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's decision to relicense a former Exelon Corp. hydroelectric dam, arguing the agency was right to accept the state's decision to waive its right to issue water certificates. The state told the D.C. Circuit on Friday that the Maryland Department of the Environment was within its right to waive issuing a Clean Water Act Section 401 certification for the Conowingo Project since the owner of that facility and the agency had entered into a settlement agreement that included necessary water protections. While environmental groups,...

