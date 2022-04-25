Law360 (April 25, 2022, 12:07 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Life Sciences Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Life Sciences Editorial Advisory Board are: D'Lesli Davis, Norton Rose Fulbright D'Lesli Davis is Norton Rose Fulbright's U.S. head of life sciences and health care. She represents pharmaceutical and medical device clients in high-stakes litigation in state and federal courts across the country, in MDLs and consolidated proceedings, governmental actions, commercial, economic loss, and product liability matters. Gary F. Giampetruzzi, Paul Hastings...

