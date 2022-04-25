Debevoise Names Successor To Longtime Presiding Partner

By Aebra Coe (April 25, 2022, 1:05 PM EDT) -- Debevoise & Plimpton LLP has named tax co-chair Peter Furci as the firm's next presiding partner to succeed Michael Blair, who has held the leadership role for the last 11 years, the firm said Monday. Blair has reached Debevoise's mandatory retirement age and will retire at the end of the year, and Furci will take over as presiding partner on July 1. Meanwhile, real estate partner Nicole Mesard has been named the firm's new deputy presiding partner, taking over for Bruce Yannett, who is stepping down to return to his practice. "Peter and Nicole are outstanding leaders who have made significant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS