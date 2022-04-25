Debevoise-Led KKR Closes $19B North American PE Fund

By McCord Pagan (April 25, 2022, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Guided by Debevoise & Plimpton LLP, private equity giant KKR & Co. said Monday it closed on an oversubscribed $19 billion North America-focused investment fund. In addition to $2 billion from KKR, the KKR North America Fund XIII, or NAX3, received support from a host of investors including pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and family offices, according to a statement. "Particularly at a time of continued volatility, we believe we are entering a macroeconomic environment that is tailor-made for private equity and for KKR specifically, and are grateful to have the support of our investors and their confidence in our...

