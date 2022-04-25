High Court Won't Revive Nixed Parts Of Kansas 'Ag Gag' Law

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 25, 2022, 4:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court declined Monday to review Kansas' effort to overturn a federal court's partial block of a state law aimed at punishing undercover animal cruelty investigations at factory farms for violating free speech rights. The high court's decision to leave the ruling in place is a win for the Animal Legal Defense Fund, Center for Food Safety, Shy 38 Inc. and Hope Sanctuary, which argued that parts of the law violate their First Amendment rights to free speech. A Kansas federal judge in 2020 sided with the groups on some of their arguments, and the Tenth Circuit last year...

