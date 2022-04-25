Law360's 2022 M&A Editorial Advisory Board

Law360 (April 25, 2022, 5:19 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Mergers & Acquisitions Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Mergers & Acquisitions Editorial Advisory Board are: Onome Adejemilua, McCarter & English LLP McCarter & English partner Onome Adejemilua advises on M&A, joint ventures, strategic alliances, debt and equity financing, and general corporate matters. She collaborates with clients to create value during all phases of their transactions, which range from small, privately negotiated deals to those involving multinational public companies....

