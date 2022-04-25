Law360 (April 25, 2022, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Law360 is pleased to announce the formation of its 2022 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board. The editorial advisory board provides feedback on Law360's coverage and expert insight on how best to shape future coverage. The members of Law360's 2022 Private Equity Editorial Advisory Board are: Stephen Amdur, Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP Stephen Amdur, leader of Pillsbury's private equity team, has extensive experience in high-profile, multibillion-dollar merger and acquisition transactions. He advises on all manner of M&A, leveraged buyouts, public and private financings, tender offers, and joint ventures. Marcia Ellis, Morrison & Foerster LLP Marcia Ellis is global chair of Morrison...

