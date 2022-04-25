Judge Sues Daily Beast Over 'Outrageous' QAnon Link Story

By P.J. D'Annunzio (April 25, 2022, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paula A. Patrick has sued the Daily Beast online news organization, alleging that the publication portrayed her in an "outrageous" false light by claiming that she was associated with the right-wing conspiracy group QAnon. Patrick filed her lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania on Wednesday, denying any affiliation with QAnon and alleging that the Daily Beast's Oct. 9 story was a "woke motivated" effort to damage her reputation following her ruling that a city-placed plywood box covering the Christopher Columbus statue in South Philadelphia — a source of...

